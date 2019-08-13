Patios, Tequila, and Seasonal Treats

From new foodie experiences to banana-flavored cupcakes and patios made with outdoor dining in mind, this week’s food round-up is sure to inspire you to get out and eat.

Now Open/Coming Soon

Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

3675 Ross Ave.

Slated to be the city’s most vibrant outdoor patio bar, Toller Patio Kitchen + Bar has made its official debut with 12 handcrafted cocktails on tap, ice-cold beer, and quality wine, all complemented by a made-from-scratch menu of American classics.

Nestled on Dallas’ Ross Avenue, the 15,000-square-foot Toller Patio is a dog-friendly bar—aptly named after the Tolling Retriever dog breed—that combines the best elements of Texas-style patios and desert-chic décor. Featuring mid-century modern accents and bright colors throughout, the patio includes retro breezeblocks, ample seating for hundreds of guests and a centerpiece of lighted 12-foot palm trees. Toller Patio also boasts classic outdoor games and 17 flat-screen TVs.

The cocktail menu is creatively designed by Scott Jenkins, the award-winning Director of Beverage at Deep Ellum’s HIDE. Cocktail highlights include the Castaway made with rum, lime, caramelized pineapple, and passionfruit; Pink Drink with vodka, strawberry, and lemon; Bramble with rye whiskey, blackberry, and thyme; and Basil Smash with gin, lime, yuzu, and Thai basil, to name a few. For those who prefer their cocktails even colder, Toller Patio offers a frozen Grapefruit Spritz made with champagne, vodka, and grapefruit, as well as a Paloma with tequila, squirt, lime, and salt.

Sharable dishes from the kitchen range from Elotes topped with mayo, lime, queso, and hot sauce to a creamy and tangy Buffalo Ranch Dip served cold with ruffles chips. Beyond the snacks: Wings & Things—a choice of wings, shrimp, grilled or breaded chicken tenders with a variety of dry seasonings and sauce flavors. Additional menu highlights include the Sweet & Spicy Burger with a chuck brisket blend, jalapeños, goat cheese, and strawberry jam; Beyond Burger prepared with a primo plant-based burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle and garlic aioli; Texas Chicken Caesar with romaine, kale, grilled chicken, bacon cornbread crumbles and jalapeño Caesar; and Dark Chocolate Soft Serve with bourbon caramel, fudge sauce, and buttered Ritz crunch.

For those who stop by on weekends, brunch includes classic Breakfast Tacos with a choice of bacon, chorizo or veggie; and a Brunch Bowl filled with a choice of meat or veggie with scrambled eggs, sweet potato hash, jalapeños, spicy aioli, and guacamole.

And of course, Toller Patio has snacks available for guests’ furry friends such as Puppy Treats and Pup Ice Cream.

Te Deseo

2700 Olive Street

Harwood Hospitality Group’s latest creation, Te Deseo features Latin American-inspired cuisine and cocktails in a stunning environment of multiple social and dining spaces each with differing personalities and design.

The new venue offers over 100 specialty tequilas and mezcals along with inspired cocktails that highlight Latin American spirits including cachaça in the Brazillionaire, aguardiente in the La Calena, and pisco – the star of three cocktails.

Found at every bar is the ultimate jewel of the program, the Chupito de la Casa. A signature house shot of reposado tequila, the Chupito de la Casa is the result of an extensive tequila taste test by the founders of Te Deseo to create a one-of-a-kind, specialty blend of tequila.

Led by executive chef Ty Thaxton, the culinary menu blends flavors inspired by many regions of Latin America, with prominent influence from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

The menu showcases familiar items such as enchiladas and tacos to interpretations of traditional Latin American fare such as Peruvian-style sashimi and wood-fired meat skewers known as Anticuchos.

A carefully planned taste of the region divided into eight sections:

Tiraditos: Peruvian-style sashimi with storied history brought along by Japanese immigrants; Ceviche: fresh seafood prepared with house-made citrus juice marinades; Anticuchos: wood-fired skewers of marinated chicken, shrimp, and beef popular in South America; Plato Común: shared small plates of familiar dishes such as guacamole and stuffed arepas along with characteristic Asian fusion selections; De Leña | Mar + Tierra: individual main courses from the land and sea primarily prepared with wood fire cooking; Parrillada: shared family plates of impressive meat cuts, including a tomahawk ribeye, that showcase a variety of culinary techniques from self-basting to smoking and wood fire cooking; Tacos: a section dedicated to a staple from Mexico; Dolces: traditional and street-style desserts with irresistible flavors and playful presentations by the pastry chef.

Shug’s Bagels

Mockingbird Lane

An SMU student has plans to bring a little bit of the Big Apple to the former location of Lovers Eggroll. That’s right, we’re talking about bagels. At 3,000 square feet, the restaurant’s a little too big for a bagel shop, but Shugrue has plans to set up tables and lounge areas to give it a hangout feel, according to a GuideLive.com article.

Seasonal Treats

Sprinkles

The Plaza at Preston Center

Take a bite down memory lane with a twist on the classic Fluffer Nutter. Sprinkles has created this new, limited-edition flavor just in time for back-to-school. Flavor Details: Banana cake filled with Peanut Butter frosting is topped with toasted marshmallow spread.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

All locations

It’s Hatch Chile season and Eatzi’s Market & Bakery knows how to celebrate. Guests can choose from over 30 new Hatch Chile dishes, each with their own unique spin.

Turn up the heat with items like the Hatch Bacon Mac N’ Cheese, Chicken and Hatch Chile Empanada, Hatch Pimento Spread, and the Flame Grilled Corn and Hatch Chile Quiche, smoky-sweet corn mixed with hatch peppers and fluffy egg custard.

Hurry in—these items are only available for a limited time.

Special Events

City Hall Bistro

1321 Commerce St.

City Hall Bistro, the all-day southern European-inspired eatery inside The Adolphus by Chef Jeramie Robison, is celebrating its second-year anniversary Aug. 23 with “A Taste of City Hall Bistro” dinner.

Visitors to the vibrant restaurant in downtown Dallas will have the opportunity to sample several of City Hall Bistro’s staple dishes and flavors through interactive dinner stations, all while mixing and mingling with chefs of the restaurant to the tunes of a local guitarist.

Menu highlights include Israeli Short Rib Shakshuka with poached eggs, lemon marmalade, smoked wagyu beef and cilantro; Pita Nachos with braised lamb cucumber salsa, olives, piquillo and feta; and Salmon Belly Crudo with pickled onion & asparagus relish, lemon zest, cured egg yolk, and dill, among other plates. There will also be an elaborate dessert presentation with delicacies like Chocolate-Dipped Sesame Cookies and Olive Oil Cake with strawberries, whipped labneh, and toasted meringue.

Tickets are $45 per person for a two-hour dinner reservation and a glass of cava. Reservations are required and can be made through OpenTable or by calling 214-651-3686.

Jalisco Norte

3858 Oak Lawn Ave.

¡Meza a la Mesa! Jalisco Norte’s Chef Jose Meza is serving up a decadent foodie experience daily at the all-new dining experience, Chef’s Table.

The intimate, counter-style dining space welcomes parties of six to settle in for a six-course tasting menu of traditional Mexican dishes from Puebla to Oaxaca and beyond. Plus, each course is paired with a wine from the Guadalupe Valley– the only place in Dallas where wine enthusiasts can taste these exclusive wines outside of Mexico.

Available daily with seatings at 6 and 8 p.m., guests will take a journey with Chef Meza as he explains how each course was crafted while he finishes plating at the counter. Diners will experience appetizers like traditional guacamole hand-crafted on a giant molcajete and fresh cactus salad with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and seared panela cheese. Entrees such as Chef’s catch of the day featuring a surprise presentation and his famous three-day mole made with over 59 ingredients. Then a dessert-like Carlota de Limon with custard, cookie crumble, and meringue. Every Chef’s Table will feature different flavors and unique dishes.

Gourmands can enjoy the Chef’s Table for $150 per person, including food and wine pairings. Taxes and gratuity not included. Credit card information required upon reservation. Call 214-443-5183 to make your reservation.

Uchiba

2817 Maple Ave.

The August installment of Uchibā’s Uncommon Ramen, the monthly series featuring innovative collaborations with Uchibā’s Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti and renowned chefs from around the country. August will feature Nikki Tran of Kau Ba Kitchen. Tran, who was recently featured on Netflix’s “Street Food,” is a native of Saigon where she owns and operates two very successful restaurants. Since launching in 2017, the Uncommon Ramen series has featured such celebrated chefs as Aaron Franklin, Alex Seidel, Chris Shepherd, Tyson Cole, among others. The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.

The Ivy Tavern

5334 Lemmon Ave.

The Ivy Tavern is celebrating its 5-year anniversary the weekend of Aug. 23-25 with a series of music and entertainment events. Friday, Aug. 23 is a return to the 1980s with DJ Jen Miller, starting at 9 p.m., spinning all the best hits from this totally tubular decade. Prizes will be awarded at random for amazing outfits from the era so dress to impress in your best Polo shirt (collar flipped and double-layered, of course), shoulder pads, or anything neon and hair teased high. Whiskey Pants will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. and entertain the crowd with their flawless vocal style and evocative melodic elements. This acoustic duo has a wide musical repertoire stemming from an array of influences. Kirk Tatom and Greg Beutel have been active in the Dallas music scene for years and have played for such bands as Deep Blue Something, Grand Street Cryers, and most recently, Evamore. Lastly, The Ivy Tavern’s weekend celebration will cap off with a Sunday FUNday on Aug. 25 featuring the joyful Reggae sounds of Watusi, playing live from 2 to 5 p.m.