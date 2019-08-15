Thursday, August 15, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Business Community 

North Dallas Bank & Trust Grants Dallas Cancer Patient with Ultimate Wish

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , ,

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NDBT), a 58-year-old community bank with five banking centers located throughout North Texas, surprised nine-year-old cancer patient, Sha’Khia, with her ultimate wish – to go on a vacation cruise with her family.

Earlier this month, NDBT partnered with Make-A-Wish North Texas to host a surprise “princess send-off party” for Sha’Khia at NDBT’s headquarters, located at 12900 Preston Road.

Thinking she was going on a bank tour with her family, more than 50 friends, family members, NDBT employees, Make-A-Wish representatives, and famous fairytale princesses were waiting for her to grant her wish.

“We were honored to partner with Make-A-Wish North Texas to make Sha’Khia’s once-in-a-lifetime wish come true,” said Larry Miller, president of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. “Surprising Sha’Khia with a send-off party and vacation cruise was a rewarding experience for all of us at North Dallas Bank, and it’s a true testimony to our longstanding commitment to making a difference and supporting our local communities.”

This month, Sha’Khia and her family will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida to The Bahamas.  While on their way, they will make a stop at a private island, Castaway Cay.

 

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Resident Biking to Alaska for Cancer Research

Jaxx Artz 0

Spreading A Message of Hope

Jacie Scott 0

UP Boy, Family Make Enduring Memories

Andrew Plock 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *