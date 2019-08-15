North Texas Bank & Trust Grants Dallas Cancer Patient with Ultimate Wish

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NDBT), a 58-year-old community bank with five banking centers located throughout North Texas, surprised nine-year-old cancer patient, Sha’Khia, with her ultimate wish – to go on a vacation cruise with her family.

Earlier this month, NDBT partnered with Make-A-Wish North Texas to host a surprise “princess send-off party” for Sha’Khia at NDBT’s headquarters, located at 12900 Preston Road.

Thinking she was going on a bank tour with her family, more than 50 friends, family members, NDBT employees, Make-A-Wish representatives, and famous fairytale princesses were waiting for her to grant her wish.

“We were honored to partner with Make-A-Wish North Texas to make Sha’Khia’s once-in-a-lifetime wish come true,” said Larry Miller, president of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. “Surprising Sha’Khia with a send-off party and vacation cruise was a rewarding experience for all of us at North Dallas Bank, and it’s a true testimony to our longstanding commitment to making a difference and supporting our local communities.”

This month, Sha’Khia and her family will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida to The Bahamas. While on their way, they will make a stop at a private island, Castaway Cay.