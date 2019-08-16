Friday, August 16, 2019

Highland Park's girls cross country captains this season include Kate Allen, Gracyn Applegate, Annemarie Whalen, and Caroline Lett.
HP Runners Start Season on Right Foot

After trying to beat the heat with early-morning training runs throughout the summer, Highland Park harriers are ready to start racing for real.

The cross country season gets under way with the Plano ISD Invitational on Saturday at Russell Creek Park in Plano. The Scots will send full teams for both the boys and girls divisions.

The HP boys and girls will race each weekend through Oct. 5, leading up to the District 11-5A meet on Oct. 17 in McKinney. The Class 5A Region II meet is Oct. 28, and the state meet will be Nov. 9 in Round Rock. Check out the full regular-season schedules below.

 

BOYS SCHEDULE

Date Meet Location
Aug. 17 Plano ISD Invitational Plano
Aug. 24 Waxahachie Woodhouse Waxahachie
Aug. 31 Marcus I Invitational Denton
Sept. 7 Carroll Invitational Southlake
Sept. 14 Gerald Richey Invitational Dallas
Sept. 21 Lovejoy Fall Festival McKinney
Sept. 28 McNeil Invitational Round Rock
Oct. 4 Jesuit Invitational Dallas

 

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Date Meet Location
Aug. 17 Plano ISD Invitational Plano
Aug. 24 Greenhill Six-Mile Relay Dallas
Aug. 31 Marcus I Invitational Denton
Sept. 7 Boyd Invitational McKinney
Sept. 14 Coppell Invitational Irving
Sept. 21 Lovejoy Fall Festival McKinney
Sept. 28 McNeil Invitational Round Rock
Oct. 5 Flower Mound Invitational Lewisville

 

