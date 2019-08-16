HP Runners Start Season on Right Foot
After trying to beat the heat with early-morning training runs throughout the summer, Highland Park harriers are ready to start racing for real.
The cross country season gets under way with the Plano ISD Invitational on Saturday at Russell Creek Park in Plano. The Scots will send full teams for both the boys and girls divisions.
The HP boys and girls will race each weekend through Oct. 5, leading up to the District 11-5A meet on Oct. 17 in McKinney. The Class 5A Region II meet is Oct. 28, and the state meet will be Nov. 9 in Round Rock. Check out the full regular-season schedules below.
BOYS SCHEDULE
|Date
|Meet
|Location
|Aug. 17
|Plano ISD Invitational
|Plano
|Aug. 24
|Waxahachie Woodhouse
|Waxahachie
|Aug. 31
|Marcus I Invitational
|Denton
|Sept. 7
|Carroll Invitational
|Southlake
|Sept. 14
|Gerald Richey Invitational
|Dallas
|Sept. 21
|Lovejoy Fall Festival
|McKinney
|Sept. 28
|McNeil Invitational
|Round Rock
|Oct. 4
|Jesuit Invitational
|Dallas
GIRLS SCHEDULE
|Date
|Meet
|Location
|Aug. 17
|Plano ISD Invitational
|Plano
|Aug. 24
|Greenhill Six-Mile Relay
|Dallas
|Aug. 31
|Marcus I Invitational
|Denton
|Sept. 7
|Boyd Invitational
|McKinney
|Sept. 14
|Coppell Invitational
|Irving
|Sept. 21
|Lovejoy Fall Festival
|McKinney
|Sept. 28
|McNeil Invitational
|Round Rock
|Oct. 5
|Flower Mound Invitational
|Lewisville