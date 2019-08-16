HP Runners Start Season on Right Foot

After trying to beat the heat with early-morning training runs throughout the summer, Highland Park harriers are ready to start racing for real.

The cross country season gets under way with the Plano ISD Invitational on Saturday at Russell Creek Park in Plano. The Scots will send full teams for both the boys and girls divisions.

The HP boys and girls will race each weekend through Oct. 5, leading up to the District 11-5A meet on Oct. 17 in McKinney. The Class 5A Region II meet is Oct. 28, and the state meet will be Nov. 9 in Round Rock. Check out the full regular-season schedules below.

BOYS SCHEDULE

Date Meet Location Aug. 17 Plano ISD Invitational Plano Aug. 24 Waxahachie Woodhouse Waxahachie Aug. 31 Marcus I Invitational Denton Sept. 7 Carroll Invitational Southlake Sept. 14 Gerald Richey Invitational Dallas Sept. 21 Lovejoy Fall Festival McKinney Sept. 28 McNeil Invitational Round Rock Oct. 4 Jesuit Invitational Dallas

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Date Meet Location Aug. 17 Plano ISD Invitational Plano Aug. 24 Greenhill Six-Mile Relay Dallas Aug. 31 Marcus I Invitational Denton Sept. 7 Boyd Invitational McKinney Sept. 14 Coppell Invitational Irving Sept. 21 Lovejoy Fall Festival McKinney Sept. 28 McNeil Invitational Round Rock Oct. 5 Flower Mound Invitational Lewisville