AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces Children’s Health Collaboration

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center announced last week the launch of the Family Entertainment series at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, sponsored by Children’s Health.

The series of family-friendly shows will feature music, dance, animation, science, and puppetry.

The Family Entertainment series will be performed on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House and the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

“We’ve curated our programming with our community in mind, including more opportunities for families to experience live performances here together,” said Debbie Storey, president, and CEO of AT&T Performing Arts Center. “We’re grateful to Children’s Health for their collaboration in staging the amazing for our families in our community.”

To celebrate the new programming, the AT&T PAC is offering a 10% discount with the purchase of three or more Family Entertainment shows.

This offer excludes Magic Tree House: Showtime with Shakespeare and Doktor Kaboom and The Wheel of Science (which are already at a low ticket price of $10).

Six-show packages will range from $113 to $301.

Tickets may be purchased online, by telephone at 214-880-0202. or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House Box Office at 2403 Flora Street.

The box office is open 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and before performances – closed Saturdays and Sundays.

 

