GALLERY: DIFFA Grants Funds for North Texas AIDS

DIFFA/Dallas celebrated another successful season on Aug. 8 by hosting an event at Samuel Lynne Galleries, where funds raised from the 2018-2019 season were granted to twenty-three deserving North Texas HIV/AIDS Service Organizations (ASO’s).

Including grant allocations from this year, DIFFA/Dallas has exceeded $9 million in grants for HIV/AIDS direct care services and education to local AIDS Service Organizations and the DIFFA national fund.

The evening was filled with fun reunions with DIFFA/Dallas patrons and much excitement as awards were presented to the ASO’s and last year’s board members. Additional details can be found in the press release below and the dropbox link will allow you access to images.

Guests sipped on cocktails and bites as they listened to remarks by Lee Borchert (DIFFA/Dallas 2018-2019 Board Chair) and Tim Garippa (DIFFA/Dallas 2019-2020 Board Chair). Lee Borchert thanked past Board members and guests for their commitment to raising funds for the organizations they support, and introduced Tim Garippa as this year’s Board Chair.The pair expressed DIFFA/Dallas’ gratitude to all the season’s sponsors, recognized all the Board members that rolled off this season and presented gifts to last season’s Style Council. DIFFA/Dallas patrons watched as the grants were presented to the twenty-three ASO’s.

(Photos: Robert Underwood)

Mark Your Calendars

DIFFA/Dallas’s 2020 season will kick off with Burgers and Burgundy on Oct. 11 followed by Wreath in November, and concluding with the spectacular House of DIFFA gala on May 16, 2020.