HPISD Bond Projects Moving Along

Highland Park ISD began the new school year with several bond projects coming to completion and others still in progress.

The $361.4 million program, approved by voters in 2015, addresses facilities across the district with additions at some campuses, reconstruction of others, and the new fifth elementary school.

Here’s a look at where projects stand:

Highland Park High School northwest addition

Summary: The project expands band, orchestra and choir halls, add 30 classrooms, four labs, two resource rooms, and two flex spaces.

Allocated funds: $25,127,904

Open Date: Mid-August 2019

McCullough Intermediate and Highland Park Middle

Summary: Additions to and renovations of the campuses increase student capacity, consolidate administrative spaces, and allow for expanded band, choir, orchestra, and locker room areas. Parking moves to subgrade structure and tennis courts relocate to former parking area.

Allocated funds: $18,555,703 and $21,600,514

Open Date: Beginning of school 2019

HPISD Multi-Use Building

Summary: The new building replaces the existing Seay Tennis Center, and will house a new natatorium, as well as meeting rooms, locker rooms, and athletic offices.

Allocated funds: $23,932,036

Open Date: April 2020

Hyer Elementary School

Summary: The rebuild increases student capacity, provides for flexible learning spaces, state-of-the-art library and technology, and increase play space.

Allocated funds: $40,609,112

Open Date: Beginning of school 2020

Bradfield Elementary School

Summary: The rebuild increases student capacity while offering larger classrooms and flexible learning spaces, and dedicated on-site parking for staff.

Allocated funds: $37,007418

Complete Date: Beginning of school 2019

Highland Park ISD Stadium

Summary: The project includes new turf and other projects, including ones to address handicapped access.

Allocated funds: $5,401,321

Open Date: Beginning of school 2019

Elementary School No. 5

Summary: The new campus, completed in 2017, has served as the temporary site for other schools during rebuilds.

Allocated Funds: $53,580,792

Open Date: Beginning of school 2020.