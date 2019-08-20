It’s Time to Order Your Railcar for The Trains at NorthPark

It may be time for “Back to School”, but it’s also the season to purchase your personalized railcar for The Trains at NorthPark 2019 benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD).

Once again presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will return Nov. 16 for a seven-week run through Jan. 5, 2020.

In a brand-new space at NorthPark, the 2019 Season of The Trains has a bigger fundraising goal than ever as the House begins serving 50% more families each year once the new wing opens in Fall 2019.

Annually, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of the House.

Options for 2019 include a standard railcar for $200, a caboose for $250, a special edition cherry red baggage car for $300, or an engine for $350.

While supporters can buy railcars throughout The Trains at NorthPark season, the deadline to purchase in time to have a car on the tracks for opening is Oct. 5.

“Not only was 2019 a record-breaking for The Trains at NorthPark, but it was also followed this year by the House expanding to accommodate many more families,” said Jill Cumnock, RMHD CEO. “Last holiday season, the Trains surpassed our revenue goal, which allowed us to provide more than 4,000-night-stays for the patients and their families that we serve.

“Now, with 30 more rooms, we’re hoping to make The Trains go even further for RMHD.

“We can’t pull off The Trains without all our wonderful supporters who sponsor the event or purchase a railcar each season – I am especially grateful to our 2019 Chairs, Lindy Berkley and Jill Harvey and our long-time supporter and 2019 Honorary Chair, Sandra Estess for their hard work and dedication in preparing for the season to come.”

The Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 700 railcars featuring the corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the attraction possible.

Since its launch in 1987, The Trains have helped raise more than $13 million for RMHD and has welcomed more than 70,000 visitors to Dallas’ favorite shopping destination each year.

Those interested in supporting The Trains at NorthPark by purchasing a railcar, as a sponsor or volunteer can visit thetrainsatnorthpark.com or contact Kathlyn McGuill at [email protected].