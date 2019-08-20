Lime Announces Partnership with Austin Street Center

Lime has announced its partnership with Austin Street Center as a Lime Hero recipient, a program that allows riders to opt into a donation system where a portion of their ride fare will go to a local nonprofit organization.

Several cities, including Austin, have launched Lime Hero since it rolled out in August 2018.

“At Lime, we see our success tied to the successes of the cities where we live and work, so Lime Hero is a way to connect our riders to the community,” said Nick Barber, general manager of Lime Northern Texas. Austin Street Center has been doing remarkable work for more than 35 years, addressing the needs of Dallas’ homeless, and we are inviting our riders to donate to be a hero for others.”

Daniel Roby, Austin Street Center CEO said they are delighted to be a part of the partnership.

“Every donation received through this partnership, no matter the amount, will help us provide and care for Dallas’ most vulnerable (residents),” Roby said.

Since inception more than 35 years ago, Austin Street Center has been at the forefront, helping those across Dallas who need us the most — individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

In 2018 alone, Austin Street Center served more than 3,000 unduplicated clients, a sharp increase by almost 200 percent from 2015.

Austin Street Center works tirelessly toward its ultimate goal of every man and woman gaining their independence and finding a place of their own to call home. Over the past three years, Dallas’ unsheltered homeless population has grown more than 260 percent, and this trend is expected to continue.