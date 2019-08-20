Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott to be Honored Woman of the Year

Mark your calendars for Oct. 17 and join Les Femmes du Monde president Martha C. Cox and Anne Sutherland, chair of the Woman of the Year gala dinner, as they honor Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott as the Les Femmes du Monde Woman of the Year.

The fabulous newly renovated Tower Club is the venue for this exciting event benefiting Les Femmes du Monde and its two beneficiaries, Children’s HealthSM Children’s Medical Center and the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

At the Announcement Party at HALL Arts Residences, Abbott said she is honored to be the Woman of the Year and also to represent the State of Texas, a state like no other.

Abbott said that we are each called to serve and should do so in our own special way.

Talking about being the granddaughter of immigrants, she was raised in San Antonio and was taught a love of learning and helping others by her parents, who were both educators. Abbott has been devoted to helping others not only in her professional life but in her personal life, as well. She currently serves on the board of several educational organizations and numerous philanthropic groups.

Abbott also believes strongly in giving back.

Her signature initiative as First Lady combines the two things that she is most passionate about – Texas and philanthropy. She calls it Texanthropy, and through it, she promotes volunteerism and service to others across Texas. Cecilia has also partnered with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services on a similar initiative – Network of Nurture – to raise awareness about the ways Texans can support the children and families in the state’s child welfare system.

Sponsorships and underwriting are available from the website at LesFemmesduMonde.org.

Individual tickets begin at $250. A single sponsorship ticket is $500 and includes attendance at the Patron Reception.

Les Femmes du Monde is a group of women helping youth in health and education.

Membership in Les Femmes du Monde is open to the public and includes many benefits, such as invitations to events in private homes, the Woman of the Year gala dinner, New Member Reception, Annual Meeting and Luncheon, and the opportunity to meet new friends and learn more about the world we live in.