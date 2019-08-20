Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

A former engineer at a Fortune 500 tech company, Mione Plant is a Dallas-based artist who is fueled by a need for greater creative expression.
Arts Business Life Trending 

Tootsies Debuts Collection of Scarves from Dallas Artist Mione Plant

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , , , , ,

A buzzworthy collaboration not to be missed, Mione Plant, a Dallas-based artist, is launching her exclusive line of silk scarves at Dallas’ own famed luxury boutique, Tootsies.

Plant is debuting her art-turned-fashion textiles in true Tootsies’ fashion at an event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, replete with sips, bites, and celebratory mingling with Dallas’ savviest shoppers, and art admirers.

Available exclusively at Tootsies, Mione’s featured design of the collection, playfully titled “Kiss My Sass”, is meant to speak to the reflection one sees in their true self and what one desires to project to the world.

Featuring images of various animals juxtaposed with their respective and much more lively reflections, “’Kiss My Sass’ alludes not only to what we each see in ourselves when we look in the mirror but what we want to see and what we’re trying to project to both ourselves and to others in the world around us,” enthuses Plant.

“Kiss My Sass” is all about “that colorful and joyful edge to each of us that we want to experience about ourselves, and ultimately tapping into our true light and true joy.”

 

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Mad Hatter’s Tea 30th Year Theme Revealed

Staff Report 0

Tootsies Hosts Diana Jordan Tonight

Georgia Fisher 0

Fashion Show to Benefit Eating Disorder Awareness

Tiana Pigford 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *