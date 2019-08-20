Tootsies Debuts Collection of Scarves from Dallas Artist Mione Plant

A buzzworthy collaboration not to be missed, Mione Plant, a Dallas-based artist, is launching her exclusive line of silk scarves at Dallas’ own famed luxury boutique, Tootsies.

Plant is debuting her art-turned-fashion textiles in true Tootsies’ fashion at an event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, replete with sips, bites, and celebratory mingling with Dallas’ savviest shoppers, and art admirers.

Available exclusively at Tootsies, Mione’s featured design of the collection, playfully titled “Kiss My Sass”, is meant to speak to the reflection one sees in their true self and what one desires to project to the world.

Featuring images of various animals juxtaposed with their respective and much more lively reflections, “’Kiss My Sass’ alludes not only to what we each see in ourselves when we look in the mirror but what we want to see and what we’re trying to project to both ourselves and to others in the world around us,” enthuses Plant.

“Kiss My Sass” is all about “that colorful and joyful edge to each of us that we want to experience about ourselves, and ultimately tapping into our true light and true joy.”