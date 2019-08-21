Fair Park First Seeks Tenants for Campus Reactivation

Fair Park First, the non-profit acting as the private professional manager of Fair Park, is interested in revitalizing the 277-acre campus.

“It’s our hope to re-activate the crown jewel of the City of Dallas Park Systems,” said executive

director Brian Luallen. “As we continue to listen and learn from friends and neighbors of the park there’s been an overwhelming amount of feedback related to new food and beverage, recreational, cultural, educational, and entertainment-related experiences on campus.”

Interested business owners have the opportunity to submit proposals for tenancy at the Women’s Building, Science Place 1, and the Museum of Natural History through a formalized request for information (RFI).

To be considered, institutions should have an understanding of a year-round destination’s dynamics, as well as the ability to attract new and repeat visitors.

A complete list of information needed for consideration can be found at fairparkfirst.org.

Site tours for qualified respondents will take place in September and the deadline for all proposal

submissions is Oct. 15.

Fair Park First is a non-profit organization created to oversee the management and stewardship of Fair Park, a 277-acre Dallas City Park, and National Historic Landmark, home to numerous cultural institutions and the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium.

In 2017 & 2018 the City of Dallas fostered a competitive process to determine which non-profit organization, with experience and intent, would manage Fair Park as a Private Professional manager.

Fair Park First was selected through a lengthy evaluation, review, and public process to become the City of Dallas’ partner.

The team comprised of Spectra, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV), In The City For Good and Fair Park First was selected and awarded the contract on Oct. 24, 2018.

After the transition period, Fair Park First began the daily management of Fair Park on Jan. 1.

As an organization, Fair Park First’s primary goals are to improve this world-class park, entertainment and cultural campus, and the community’s access to it.