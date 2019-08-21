Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Hari Mari Announces 24-Hour Philanthropic Initiative

Hari Mari, the premium sandal brand known for infusing color & comfort into its’ distinctive flip flop lines, will honor Childhood Cancer Awareness month by donating all profits made on Sept. 13 to their Flops Fighting Cancer Initiative in honor of National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Hari Mari is owned by Park Cities natives Lila and Jeremy Stewart.

Pediatric cancer is the most fatal disease in children in the United States with roughly 12,000 children diagnosed each year. That’s about 46 children per day.

Although over 80% of children will survive their diagnosis, pediatric cancer is still one of the lowest funded diseases in the United States.

Since the brand’s inception and as part of the brand’s DNA, Hari Mari sees one percent of all
sales annually, to children who are battling Pediatric Cancer, through its Flops Fighting Cancer initiative.

These funds work towards eradicating the financial toll pediatric cancer treatments have on the families battling the disease.

Through their Flops Fighting Cancer Initiative, Hari Mari works with various hospitals in Texas and organizations across the country to diminish the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis by assisting in paying for medicine, treatments and hospital costs.

In addition, the brand hosts quarterly ‘Flop Drops’ with their partnering hospitals, where they donate flip flops to the children currently in treatment within the oncology and hematology units.

For more information about Flops Fighting Cancer, or to donate directly towards the fight
against pediatric cancer, click here.

Bianca R. Montes

