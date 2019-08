Born June 27th, 1928 in Louisville, KY, died August 14, 2019 in Dallas. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, married more than 42 years to Robert (Bob) Henry Davis who died in 1993, and survived by daughter, Nancy Davis. Joyce had an ever-happy sparkle in her eye and was much loved. Memorial service: Friday, August 23, Cox Chapel, 10:00am, Highland Park United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia Texas or the SPCA of Texas.

