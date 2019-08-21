Wednesday, August 21, 2019

NorthPark Center to Host Family Philanthropy Festival

NorthPark Center will again take park in Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day 2019, the nation’s largest community-wide giving event.

The shopping center will host the Dallas County Donation Station and Family Philanthropy Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Guests can learn about 50 local nonprofits and enjoy an impressive line-up of performances from local dancers, musicians, vocalists and more throughout the day, as well as hands-on activities and volunteer opportunities for the whole family.

Performance Schedule

All performances will take place in NorthCourt, located on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

12:05 p.m. — Texas Boys Choir

12:40 p.m. — B. Moore Dance

1:10 p.m. — Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico

1:55 p.m. — The Dallas Opera

2:30 p.m. — Lone Star Wind Orchestra

3 p.m. — Dallas Black Dance Theatre

3:40 p.m.— Janie Mae’s Activity Center

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to prepare and package thousands of gifts for local teachers, police officers, and firefighters in partnership with Love in Motion and Freedom Day.

Founded in 2002, Communities Foundation of Texas’ Freedom Day is a community service event honoring the lives lost and forever changed on September 11, 2001.

During the event on Sept. 14, CFT4Business volunteers, their children, and area veterans will spread out across North Texas to support the largest community service event honoring heroes in Dallas-Fort Worth.

In 2018, more than 1,100 volunteers helped 20 nonprofits across 28 project sites focused on providing essential services to veterans, first responders, and their families.

For a full list of participating charities and more information on North Texas Giving Day, taking place on Sept. 19, visit northtexasgivingday.org.



