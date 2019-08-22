HP Rallies Past Keller in Final Set

Highland Park’s early-season roller coaster included quite a thrill on Tuesday, when the Lady Scots rallied for a five-set win over Keller.

With Keller on the verge of closing out the match, HP came back in consecutive seesaw sets for the win, 17-25, 25-17, 24-26, 27-25, 18-15.

Last weekend, the Lady Scots (11-8) won four of seven matches at the Northwest ISD tournament. They defeated Krum, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Reedy, and Aledo. HP fell to Byron Nelson, Flower Mound, and Waxahachie.

Next up, the Lady Scots will head to the Lone Star Circle of Champions tournament in Plano, where they will meet Plano West and Denton Guyer in pool play on Friday. The event concludes on Saturday.