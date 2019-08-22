NorthPark Visitors Join International Conversation

Counts worldwide of Twitter users vary depending on outlet.

Statista, an online statistics portal, notes 330 million active users as of 2019. Others look at daily user numbers. For example, according to The Verge, there are 129 million users who average at least one hour per day on the popular social media website.

Regardless of the final tally, an overwhelming number of people around the world tune in to Twitter for everything from sports scores, breaking news stories, and updates from their friends and family.

With so many eyes glued to the website with the little blue bird, Twitter found a way in July and August to bring people together – face to face.

“The goal is to encourage people from all walks of life to encounter one another as human beings…” -Nola Weinstein

In 40 cities around the world, Twitter launched what it called “an inaugural global experiential activation,” to bring the power of conversation to life. The free “activations” took place in spaces throughout the world. In Dallas, NorthPark Center was the hub.

“Twitter wants to strengthen global dialogue both on and off Twitter,” said Nola Weinstein, global head of culture and marketing. “The goal is to encourage people from all walks of life to encounter one another as human beings, and discuss what’s happening in their lives and in their world.”

Shoppers in Dallas were able to video chat with others in cities such as Berlin, Mexico City, London, and Tokyo. Twitter brought shipping containers to NorthPark Center for the video chats.

Some video meetups broached worldwide topics. On July 3, educators in Honduras jumped online to talk with their counterparts in Dallas on how far women have come in education.

In another meetup, representatives from Dallas and Mexico City ate lunch “together” via a video screen.

Selecting Dallas as one of the meetup cities was easy thanks to the diversity of residents and its’ central location in the southwest, Weinstein said. “We love that we can introduce Dallas to people from all around the world who might never have the chance to visit in person.”