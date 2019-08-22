Scots Set for Plano East Scrimmage

Highland Park only has to wait one more week before beginning the defense of its latest Class 5A Division I state championship.

As part of their final preparations, the Scots will travel to scrimmage Plano East on Friday at Kimbrough Stadium. Subvarsity teams will take the field prior to the varsity portion of the scrimmage, which will start around 7:30 p.m.

The Scots have a solid group of returnees after winning three consecutive state titles and 31 straight games overall. They will start the regular season on Aug. 30 at Rockwall.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will rebuild with a young squad after making the Class 6A playoffs last season with eight wins, the most for PESH since 2006.