Ten Best Dressed: Amy Hegi

Amy is a third-time honoree. She and her husband, Peter, have three daughters. Amy is an SMU graduate and received her degree in advertising. She worked in the advertising industry for several years before following her passion for fashion to the buying offices of Neiman Marcus and Harold’s and then retiring to rear her daughters. She is chairman of the 2019 Chick Lit Luncheon benefitting Community Partners and the Soups On Luncheon benefiting The Stewpot. She is also active on Crystal Charity Ball Committees including Underwriting, Children’s Book, Silent Auction and Special Gifts and Post Ball Arrangements.

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: My ripped jeans from years ago. They can be dressed up with heels for a night out or dressed down with flats and a button-down to run carpool.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: Every year during Charity Selection I learn of a new philanthropy serving the neediest of children in Dallas County that I had no idea existed. The amount of need in our city is staggering. And there are some amazing organizations out there filling those needs on a daily basis.

Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?

A: Jackie Kennedy was simple yet glamorous. Sometimes less truly is more.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Cafe Pacific!

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: Less is more

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: Egyptian Magic

Q: What fashion statement this year do you dislike, and why?

A: Long nails… no, thank you!