Ten Best Dressed: Amy Prestidge

Amy is a first-time honoree. She and her husband, Corey, have three children: Ford, Caroline, and Brooks. She is the Special Event Party liaison for this year’s Crystal Charity Ball and is also on the Underwriting Committee. The SMU graduate’s community activities include serving on the board of Children’s Medical Center Auxiliary and the Equest Women’s Auxiliary. Amy is the honorary chairman of the Chick Lit Luncheon benefitting Community Partners. She also devotes significant time to the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: If it’s black, it’s best.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: Learning the critical needs of the children of Dallas and how we can help.

Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?

A: Aerin Lauder for her classic style.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Le Bilboquet

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: Lip gloss

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow place to get pampered?

A: Elevate

Q: What is your favorite piece of clothing in your closet?

A: My Chloe black dress.