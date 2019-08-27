Ten Best Dressed: Cara French

Cara is a second-year honoree. She is married to Jim French, and they have two children James and Lilly. She graduated from the UT Austin with a liberal arts degree. She chaired the Equest Luncheon and is president for the Women’s Auxiliary. She is a recipient of the Pi Beta Phi Community Service Award, a former Flower Show chairman, and president of the Junior Group of the Dallas Garden Club. She is an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball. Cara also is passionate about her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Maggie, and Purdy.

Q: What has been your most valuable learning experience at CCB?

A: Children in Dallas County are faced with critical issues every day. The Crystal Charity Ball Committee, as a whole, aims to help and support many agencies each year that assist children. My involvement is a small piece of the overall puzzle.

Q: Who is your fashion inspiration?

A: Jan Strimple is a true style icon in our community. I have always respected and admired her look, style and grace. I embody Jan when she encourages me to wear something that I would never pick for myself and it feels fabulous.

Q: What is your favorite eatery?

A: RISE

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: “Clothed in community spirit” borrowed from Louise Griffeth’s father Ralph Spence.

Q: Favorite item in your closet:

A: A cocktail skirt purchased at Betty Reiter-a Tricot Chic black floral lace skirt with pale pink lining. It wore it in a style show for Betty Reiter and fell in love with it.