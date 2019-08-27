Ten Best Dressed: Cate Ford

Cate is a second-year honoree. She and her husband, Jeremy, have three children, Curran, Jerry, and Chloe. In addition to her involvement with their schools, Cate serves on the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Board of Directors and development committee. Cate received her bachelor of arts degree from Columbia University. She then worked for the Walt Disney Company and Revlon in New York before moving to Dallas where she worked at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Cate serves on the Women’s Auxiliary at Children’s Medical Center, the Sweetheart Ball Committee, and the UT Southwestern Medical Foundation Board of Trustees.

Q: Tell us about your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow place to get pampered.

A: OhZone Clinics – their lymphatic massage is my new favorite thing! And I love The Gem — I pop in weekly for their Radiant Glow juice and Forever Young Iced Green Tea.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: Getting to know the incredible women of Crystal Charity Ball and learning more about the fantastic, dedicated work they do for so many local children’s charities.

Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?

A: I love style icons… Olivia Palermo, Lauren Santo Domingo, Cate Blanchett. No matter what they’re doing, what the setting – these ladies are class acts and their style is exactly on point!

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Le Bilboquet and Park House

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: Invest in the classics, and mix in the trendier, less expensive pieces for a high-low mix. Confidence is always a girl’s best accessory. Most of the time just how you carry yourself is much more memorable than what you wear, and a smile always completes any outfit!

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse

A: Chantecaille lipgloss in ‘Love’ and their powder highlighter

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: Gianvito Rossi white booties – I think I’ve literally worn the heels off!