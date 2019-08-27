Ten Best Dressed: Delilah Boyd

Delilah Boyd is a third-time honoree. She is married to Sam Boyd, and they have their adorable Shih Tzu puppy Honey Belle. Delilah graduated from SMU with a degree in music and received a master of liberal arts. She returned 19 years later and received her law degree. In addition to her involvement in many community organizations, she has served on the Crystal Charity Ball Selection Committee for 23 consecutive years and has been an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball Committee for 30 straight years.

Q: Who is your style inspiration, and how do you embody them?

A: My mother, Joy, taught me that the classic designs have stood the test for a millennium. By her example, she encouraged me to avoid short term fads. I have always been comfortable with her advice.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: Through Crystal Charity Ball, we see the numbers and the desperation of the families who are otherwise invisible and voiceless. Giving can have remarkable outcomes.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Café Pacific.

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: Dress appropriately for the occasion.

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: Nivea Lip moisturizer.

Q: Tell us about your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow place to get pampered:

A: Salon Dore’ by Sebastien, in Preston Center. Great hair matters!

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: True today, as yesterday … “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”.

Q: What fashion statement this year do you dislike, and why?

A: Any fashion that does not emphasize a woman’s best features. We have enough problems with Mother Nature!