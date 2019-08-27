Ten Best Dressed Hall of Fame: Francie Moody-Dahlberg

Francie was on the Ten Best Women of Dallas list in 2013, 2014, and 2015. She and her husband, Kevin Dahlberg, have two young children. She is chairman and executive director of the Moody Foundation, one of Texas’ oldest and most charitable foundations. It has given more than $1.5 billion in grants since its inception in 1942.

She is also chairman of the Moody Endowment, president of Moody Medical Research Institute, and serves on the board of directors of American National Insurance Company, National Western Life Insurance Company, and Moody National Bank.

Francie is a trustee at SMU, and she serves on the board of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and the Crystal Charity Ball advisory board. Her family has been generous donors to dozens of Crystal Charity Ball beneficiaries for many years.

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: The more casual, the better. Unless, of course, I’m dressing for the Crystal Charity Ball.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: I support Crystal Charity Ball because their work changes the lives of Dallas’ most needy and vulnerable children.

Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?

A: My style inspiration is Dolce and Gabbana because of their playful colors and feminine silhouettes.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Cafe Pacific is my go-to lunch choice for dressy days and City Cafe To Go for casual times.

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: Actually, two “cosmetics” are always in my purse: lipstick and sunglasses.

Q: Tell us about your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow place to get pampered.

A: I’m partial to Allure on Lovers Lane, great mani-pedis with extra massage time.

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: In all truth, my fluffy house shoes.