Ten Best Dressed: Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Kim is a second-year honoree. She and her husband, Justin, have two children, a son, JR, and a daughter, Millie. She is a graduate of SMU with an honors degree in art history and continued her study of art in New York in the Christie’s Connoisseurship Program. She has served as a lifestyle contributor to the Today Show and editor-at-large of Southern Living Magazine since 2011. Among her many charitable causes, Kimberly is a member of the Sweetheart Ball. She is honorary chairman of the Dwell With Dignity Thrift Studio event and is chairman of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: Nars Enamoured Lip Gloss

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: I am inspired by the women in Crystal Charity. Their hard work and dedication are greatly admired.

Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?

A: I have so many including my mother, Myrna and my sisters, Kari and Krystal.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: Park House

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: Wear the clothes, don’t the clothes wear you!

Q: What is your favorite place to get pampered?

A: Sophias on Lovers Lane

Q: What is your favorite piece of clothing in your closet?

A: I live in my Gucci slides.