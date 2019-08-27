Ten Best Dressed: Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Kim is a second-year honoree. She and her husband, Justin, have two children, a son, JR, and a daughter, Millie. She is a graduate of SMU with an honors degree in art history and continued her study of art in New York in the Christie’s Connoisseurship Program. She has served as a lifestyle contributor to the Today Show and editor-at-large of Southern Living Magazine since 2011. Among her many charitable causes, Kimberly is a member of the Sweetheart Ball. She is honorary chairman of the Dwell With Dignity Thrift Studio event and is chairman of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala.
Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?
A: Nars Enamoured Lip Gloss
Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?
A: I am inspired by the women in Crystal Charity. Their hard work and dedication are greatly admired.
Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?
A: I have so many including my mother, Myrna and my sisters, Kari and Krystal.
Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?
A: Park House
Q: What is your fashion motto?
A: Wear the clothes, don’t the clothes wear you!
Q: What is your favorite place to get pampered?
A: Sophias on Lovers Lane
Q: What is your favorite piece of clothing in your closet?
A: I live in my Gucci slides.