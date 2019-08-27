Ten Best Dressed: Tiffany Divis

Tiffany is a first-time honoree. She and her husband, Paul, have three adult children and three grandsons. The Baylor graduate is an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball and is president-elect of the Equest Women’s Auxiliary. Her previous chairmanships included the Zoo to Do, Council for Life Luncheon, Callier Cares Luncheon, and the Dallas Opera. Tiffany was selected by Laura Bush to serve as the senior gifts officer and special assistant in the Office of the Chief of Protocol at the U.S. Department of State and the White House from February 2006 to January 2009.

Q: What’s been the most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

A: Through Crystal Charity Ball’s beneficiary selection process, I have learned of the critical need for children and their families in Dallas County that live under the poverty line in food deserts and communities where more than 100 languages are spoken.

Q: Who is your style inspiration and how do you embody them?

A: My style inspiration is the confident and beautiful women of Dallas who, for years, have embodied true grace and elegance. I aspire to follow in their footsteps.

Q: What is your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow eatery to get dressed up for a lunch with girlfriends?

A: A toss-up between Cafe Pacific and Le Bilboquet

Q: What is your fashion motto?

A: My grandmother said it best, ‘Be as nice as you look and you will be the prettiest one there.”

Q: What cosmetic is always in your purse?

A: My treasured Tiffany & Co. sterling silver compact

Q: Tell us about your favorite Park Cities or Preston Hollow place to get pampered:

A: Eric Culbertson of Culbertson Style who keeps my natural red hair the perfect shade.

Q: Tell us about your favorite piece of clothing in your closet:

A: My collection of Michael Faircloth couture dresses

Q: What fashion statement this year do you dislike, and why?

A: There is not a trend that I dislike though I am more drawn to classic styles.