United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Names New CFO

After 22 years of service within the Corporate Audit and financial operations at Texas Instruments, Janice Harissis is stepping into a new role.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas has named Harissis as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer. She replaces former United Way of Metropolitan Dallas CFO Wanda Mizutowicz, who served in the role since 2013.

“We are exceedingly proud to announce the appointment of Janice Harissis as our new chief financial officer,” said Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “Harissis brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience.

“This, combined with her deep knowledge of the technology industry and experience scaling high-growth companies, will be huge assets to United Way as we enter our next phase of impact to create lasting change in Dallas.”

The organization said in a news release that Harissis brings extensive audit, ethics, compliance, financial, and operations experience to the post, with an unparalleled commitment to long-term business strategy and financial planning.

Harissis has held various leadership positions in finance, accounting, and operations since joining Texas Instruments (TI) in 1997. She also was a member of the TI Corporate Compliance Committee, Ethics Committee, and Cybersecurity Committee.

In her role as vice president of Corporate Audit, she was responsible for assessing risk to TI and administering a comprehensive audit program to address those risks within the company.

Before her corporate audit role, Harissis was a business unit controller and lived in Shanghai, China, as the Asia region audit manager.

Before joining TI, she was the operations site manager for KES Systems in Midland, Texas, with responsibility for manufacturing operations, IT, purchasing, and human resources. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lubbock Christian University and is a certified public accountant.

Harissis has held past roles with High-Tech High Heels, the audit committee and internal controls sub-committee for United Way of Metropolitan Dallas as well as the audit committee chair for the Texas Women’s Foundation.

She has spent the last 23 years in the Dallas area with her husband and three children.

“United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is in the midst of unprecedented community impact, driving social change in the areas of education, income, and health,” said Harissis. “I am excited to join a team united by the common purpose of giving our community every opportunity. As we launch the 95th annual year of fundraising, I am proud to share in the commitment to change the future of Dallas.”