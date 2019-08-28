HP Girls Place Second at Six-Mile Relay

Highland Park began its season on the right foot on Saturday with a runner-up finish in the top girls division at the Greenhill Six-Mile Relay at Norbuck Park.

The Lady Scots trailed Hebron by just five seconds for the top spot in the 6A-5A varsity division. The race consists of four athletes running 1.5 miles apiece in a relay format.

HP’s quartet of Cameron Fawcett, Sophia Oliai, Alli Grace Ott, and Elle Thompson crossed the finish line in 35 minutes, 26 seconds, with Fawcett running the fastest leg.

On Aug. 17, the Lady Scots also placed second at the season-opening Plano ISD Invitational, with Fawcett as the individual runner-up and Ott finishing fourth.

Next up, the Lady Scots will head to the Marcus Invitational on Aug. 31 at North Lakes Park in Denton.