HP Starts Season With Tourney Triumph
Highland Park launched its defense of the Class 5A state title in fine fashion over the weekend, dominating matches on its home court as part of the HP/Plano West Invitational.
The Scots (5-0) defeated Belton 10-0 and Longview 10-1 on Friday, then held off Allen 10-6 and Coppell 10-1 on Saturday to win the two-day event.
HP followed up tournament play with an 18-1 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in the District 11-5A opener on Tuesday. The Scots will hit the road for the first time on Sept. 3 against Conrad.