Thursday, August 29, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Sports 

HP Starts Season With Tourney Triumph

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , ,

Highland Park launched its defense of the Class 5A state title in fine fashion over the weekend, dominating matches on its home court as part of the HP/Plano West Invitational.

The Scots (5-0) defeated Belton 10-0 and Longview 10-1 on Friday, then held off Allen 10-6 and Coppell 10-1 on Saturday to win the two-day event.

HP followed up tournament play with an 18-1 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in the District 11-5A opener on Tuesday. The Scots will hit the road for the first time on Sept. 3 against Conrad.

You May Also Like

Fill in The Bubble (08/03/10)

Dan Koller 4

Highland Park Sectional Playoffs Set

Chuck Cox 0

Lady Scots Steamrolling Through 15-5A

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *