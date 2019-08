Highland Park will commence the field hockey season this week looking to build on its momentum from last year.

The Lady Scots will travel to Greenhill for their season opener on Thursday. HP’s schedule consists entirely of road games against private-school opponents.

Schedule highlights include the Hockaday Fall Festival on Sept. 6-7, a trip to meet Austin St. Andrew’s on Sept. 28, and the annual “Pink Out” game on Oct. 4 at Parish Episcopal.