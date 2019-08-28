Lady Scots Sweep Past Midlothian

After wrapping up tournament play over the weekend, Highland Park earned a nondistrict road sweep at Midlothian on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (15-11) won three of six matches at the Lone Star Circle of Champions tournament in Plano, falling twice to co-champion Denton Guyer and once to Plano West. HP also scored victories against McKinney Boyd, Wylie, and Parish Episcopal.

Next up, the Lady Scots will continue their pre-district schedule by hosting Bishop Lynch on Friday and Plano on Sept. 3.