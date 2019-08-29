Brenda Schoenfeld Now: What Dallas Shoppers Can Find Exclusively In-Store

After escaping the Texas heat this summer, Brenda Schoenfeld has returned home to Dallas with her bags stuffed with goodies from around the globe.

Nestled in the heart of the Oak Lawn/Turtle Creek neighborhood, her glossy boutique, Brenda Schoenfeld Now, hosts a few new items, like a 5-foot long jaw-dropping snake crafted by Emilia Castillo in Mexico that is a fun, articulated sculpture.

Other goodies include white porcelain and pure silver fusion platters that can be used for dining or decoration; and Schoenfeld’s own line of buttery, soft handcrafted luxury leather bags.

Lastly, and not to be missed, Brenda Schoenfeld Now will be carrying Maria Sole Ferragamo’s line “SO-LE Studio” exclusively at her Dallas store.

Sole is the granddaughter of Salvatore Ferragamo, raised in Florence, Italy in a family with a long history in the fashion industry.

From a young age, Sole had a passion for making things with her hands. All of the jewelry and accessories in her line are made with premium choice leather, reclaimed from the luxury industry, with ethical and environmental certifications, repurposed in a sustainable way.

Brenda Schoenfeld Now is located at 3911 Oak Lawn Ave.