9 Things to Do in (and Around) the Park Cities This September

From the annual Doggy Day Splash at Holmes Acquadic Center to supportin the University Park library at the UP Flea Market, September is filled with things to do.

When: Daily

Where: NorthPark Center, Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom

Cost: $20

Travel to a larger than life, intergalactic haven and come face-to-face with endangered alien creatures. Step through the screen and become part of a movie. Descend into the ocean to explore dazzling underwater worlds to rescue a trapped baby Blue Whale and unite it with its mother. This new AMC-backed experience combines Hollywood storytelling, virtual theme-park rides, and motion-captured technology in three pods. Guests are outfitted with backpack computers and headsets, along with hand and foot trackers, for a 35-minute adventure.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: El Vecino Tex/Mex, 4515 Travis St.

Cost: Free ($30 VIP)

Meet best-selling author Jacqueline V. Twillie of Don’t Leave Money on The Table: Negotiation Strategies for Women Leaders in Male-Dominated Industries. The book centers around a five-part framework that have helped women all over the country negotiate large deals. Tickets are available at facebook.com/events/496930221056310/.

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: Winspear Opera House

Cost: $20-125

The Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora as she dances her way through curses and dreams to find her prince charming. Presented by Texas Ballet Theater, all performances boast live accompaniment by The Dallas Opera Orchestra. Tickets are available at texasballettheater.org.

When: Noon to 3 p.m., Sept. 8

Where: Holmes Aquatic Center

Cost: $10 per dog (humans are free)

Help your pups say goodbye to the swimming season at this must-see Park Cities tradition. Sponsored by Highland Park Emergency Room, this event benefits Dog N Kitty City – Humane Society of Dallas County. To participate, you must be a University Park/HPISD resident, and you must register. Space is limited to the first 100 dogs. Sign up at uptexas.org.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Highland Park United Methodist Church

Cost: $19 adults; $9 students

Enjoy the sounds of the Gounod, Stravinsky, and Dvorak in your backyard. Presented by Ebby Halliday Companies, this event brings the Dallas Symphony Orchestra outside the Meyerson Symphony Center and into neighborhoods and communities around North Texas. Tickets are available at mydso.com.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: NorthPark Center

More than 30 nonprofits will offer activities like making kindness rocks with Children’s Craniofacial Association, face painting with Blue Caboose Children’s Fund, toy-making for pets and assembling care packages for children in foster care.

When: 6 a.m. to midnight Sept. 19

Where: Online

Communities Foundation of Texas’ 18-hour online giving event at northtexasgivingday.org empowers residents to support local nonprofits and causes with one easy-to-use platform. In 2018, more than $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 gifts benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits, bringing the 10-year total to over $240 million for North Texas.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Northway Christian Church

Organizers with the Friends of the University Park Public Library expect a variety of vendors selling such goods as books, jewelry, art, crafts, and usual garage sale items. A city fire truck will be there. Vendor spaces are available for a $50 donation with proceeds supporting library programming. Visit uplibraryfriends.org.

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 23

Where: Dallas Country Club

Cost: $150

Michael Molthan with M2 The ROCK Facebook Live Channel will share his story of addiction and recovery. This event supports CARE Dallas, a nonprofit that provides a safe, confidential space to receive resources and education about substance use disorders. Tickets available at betterunite.com/care-35thannualcarebreakfast.