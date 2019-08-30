Dallas Arboretum Reveals Autumn at the Arboretum Theme

Named one of “The Best Pumpkin Festivals to Visit This Fall,” by Martha Stewart Living Magazine, Autumn at the Arboretum returns for the 14th year with childhood friends Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie.

With the theme, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” the Dallas Arboretum’s favorite fall festival will feature a ‘Great Pumpkin’ covered in marigolds; topiary characters such as Linus, Sally, and Franklin looking through the pumpkin patch; Snoopy and Woodstock topiaries are atop his dog house; Lucy gives garden advice at her advice booth; and Schroeder stands near his giant topiary piano.

Guests can snap selfies with Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie behind the iconic brick wall, get lost with Pig Pen in the hay bale maze and see the Peanuts Gang at their gourd decorated schoolhouse for their autumn carnival.

Presented by Rogers-O’Brien, the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village features pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash.

The festival opens on Sept. 21 and runs through Oct.31.

“Known for amazing and creative displays, our 50-member horticulture team creates an awesome Pumpkin Village display where more than 250,000 people visit during Autumn at the Arboretum,” said Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum’s board chairman.

"They experience the garden in its fall glory, walk in the pumpkin houses and enjoy the programming throughout the garden," said Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum's board chairman."

Additional favorites include a visit to A Tasteful Place, the newly opened 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden, with three free daily tastings featuring savory samples of seasonal produce.

Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with El Centro College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including vendor demonstrations, cooking classes, garden-to-table dinners and more.

Visitors can also explore the eight-acre Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden where science and fun become one.

The young and young-at-heart enjoy learning from more than 150 interactive science exhibits, plant labs, and the OmniGlobe.