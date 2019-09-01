Are You Ready for Some Spaghetti (And Football)?

Pigskin and pasta time draws near.

The Highland Belles Drill Team’s annual Spaghetti Supper and auction/raffle fundraiser will precede the first home football game on Sept. 13 when the Scots will take on Frisco Lone Star.

The Highland Belles Booster Club will serve spaghetti dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. in the HPHS Cafetorium. Alternatively, patrons can receive take-out orders delivered to their cars from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the school on Emerson.

Amore Italian Restaurant is partnering with the Belles for 24th year to provide the dinners.

Contact your favorite Belle to make a purchase or make a donation. Tickets also are available at the door or online at highlandbelles.org. The cost: dinner tickets, $10; raffle tickets, $5 each or six for $25. Attendees may bid on more than 500 auction items.

This year’s theme, “The Greatest Show on Turf,” builds on the team’s 36-year tradition of the Spaghetti Supper, the Belles only fundraiser. Proceeds fund many of the drill team’s essentials including bus transportation, props, sound systems, and competition expenses.

The presenting sponsor is The Program, HP Tutoring Service, owned and operated by Lori Langston.