Alto Rideshare Partners With The Rise School of Dallas

A rideshare company created last year by a Park Cities and Preston Hollow duo is following in the footsteps of a longstanding community trait: philanthropy.

The elevated rideshare company Alto rolled out The Rise Car last week, allowing preschoolers from Ashford Rise School of Dallas to decorate the hood of the vehicle with whatever their hearts desired – don’t worry, the hood is covered in dry erase board paint.

“They will be talking about this for weeks,” development director Caroline Snabes said as she watched the joyous smiles of children as they drew everything from a roller skate to family members.

In addition to the authentic styling on the hood, the Alto car is also wrapped with the school’s logo and bright yellow triangles.

The Rise School provides early education to kiddos 6 months to 6 years with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment.

The school focuses on a tailored-educational and social experience for each child.

“We love it because we are unique and the car will help us reach kids that need us,” Snabes said.

Not only will the car raise awareness for the school serving families across Dallas, but a portion of each ride taken in the vehicle will be donated back to the school as well.

Rise School currently serves 60 children and has 100 more on its waiting list.

About 60 percent of the school’s $1.7 million operating budget is made up from fundraising, Snabes said.

“A lot of company’s that start nowadays are not truly local companies,” Alto co-owner Alex Halbardier said about why it was essential for them to find neighborhood nonprofits to support. “We are a fully local company. We started in this neighborhood, and 100 percent of our customer base lives within 10 miles from here.”

Halbardier and friend Will Coleman launched Alto in December after raising nearly $15 million. Since then, they have grown from 20 cars in their fleet to 45.

The duo said they created the company to find a niche in the industry and they focus on safety, quality, and consistency.

For more information, visit ridealto.com.