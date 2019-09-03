Couldn’t Find a Maid Service, So She Started Her Own

Jeri Fritz was already an experienced businesswoman when she moved to Dallas with her family in 2007.

She had run two businesses, including a gym in New York.

“All during that time, I had three kids, so I know how difficult it is to work and take care of them,” Fritz said.

Upon moving to Highland Park, she had trouble finding a housekeeping service.

“I was surprised that there wasn’t a go-to cleaning service that everybody used,” she said.

She figured that if she were struggling to find a company to fill this role, then her new neighbors would feel the same way. After a search to find an unclaimed domain name, Highland Park Housekeeping was born.

A decade later, she’s still serving customers in the Park Cities and Dallas and has plans to expand to Frisco. Visit highlandparkhousekeeping.com.

Though it provides a variety of services – from a weekly deep clean to a one-time moving clean-up – Fritz wants Highland Park Housekeeping to be best known for its ethical work standards, something customers can take pride in supporting.

Many of her employees are mothers who have to support their families financially and be around to pick kids up from school. Fritz crafted a schedule to incorporate a living wage, shortened workday, and weekends off.

“Services like this do not have full-time employees, but I know how hard it is to take care of your family while working. We give our housekeepers full-time pay, 40 hours a week, and we guarantee that,” she said. “You need to know how much money you’re making to pay rent or buy groceries.”