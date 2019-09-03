Crime Reports Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HOW WOULD JESUS PARK?

At 8:37 a.m. Sept. 1, officers found a white Ford Explorer illegally parked in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane between two signs and forcing eastbound motorists to drive over the yellow lines. After a wrecker service loaded it onto a tow truck, the owner, who was attending church, came out and said she didn’t know she was parked illegally.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Tuesday

Reported at 9:50 a.m.: a hit-and-run wreck at Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue. The driver of a Lexus SUV asked the driver of the Volvo XC90 she hit “to show her mercy,” then got in her car and drove away without exchanging information.

29 Thursday

Some strong police work at 1 a.m. led to a discovery of a damaged vehicle at the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue: After hearing of an arrest of an intoxicated 43-year-old man in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue with blood on his shirt, officers were able to find out why he was bloodied – he had run a Range Rover Sport into a parked Lexus SUV.

30 Friday

Reported at 8:05 a.m.: A black Mercedes parked in the parking lot of Bank of America in the 5500 block of Preston Road was broken into, but no property appeared to be stolen. The passenger side window was shattered.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

Reported at 7:33 a.m.: On August 25, a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander – unlocked – was stolen from in front of the 3900 block of Purdue Street. A gun – a 380 KAHR – along with ammo was also inside the vehicle when stolen.

Reported at 10:58 a.m.: On August 20, the identity of a resident living in the 3800 block of University Boulevard was used to cash a fraudulent check at a bank in New Mexico. The amount of that check? $1,980.12. Ouch.

Between 6 and 7:16 p.m., the window of a white Porsche Macan parked at the YMCA on Preston Road was broken, and items were stolen from inside: A phone ($500), a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses ($150), a backpack ($60), and a wallet containing a drivers license, a passport, and three credit cards.

27 Tuesday

Reported at 1:31 p.m.: On August 26, a maroon 2015 Lexus parked in the 6000 block of Preston Road was broken into, and items stolen from inside. Those items included $200 worth of computer software and a $300 Damen rolling case.

At 7:43 p.m., a gray 2017 Mercedes E300 was burglarized while parked in the Tom Thumb on Villanova Drive. Stolen from inside: A purse ($100), a $1,000 IBM ThinkPad, and personal documents.

28 Wednesday

Drug paraphernalia was discovered during a routine traffic stop at 10:49 p.m. in the 6000 block of Preston Road. The driver, a 25-year-old female, was arrested.

29 Thursday

A hit-and-run was reported at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and McFarlin Drive at 5:23 p.m. The victim, a driver of a black 2012 Toyota Prius, claims a black 2016 GMC Sierra hit her and drove off without leaving any information.

30 Friday

Between 12:45 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., an Apple MacBook ($1,298), a Bose-brand musical instrument ($200), and a purse ($60) were stolen from the back floor area of a silver 2002 Lexus Rx300 parked at Preston Center Plaza.

31 Saturday

Fraud, related to a Craigslist incident, was reported at 9:01 a.m. in the 4200 block of Stanhope Drive.

1 Sunday

Another hit-and-run was reported, this time in the 5300 block of North Central Expressway. A black 2016 Acura MDX was parked and struck by another vehicle – a white 2006 Kia – and the driver did not leave any information and fled before officers arrived.