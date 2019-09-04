Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The event will include awe-inspiring live artist performances and entertainment by the World Piano Man, Martyn Lucas.
Ambassadors of Hope to be Awarded at Design & Dine

Karen R. Hughes, president & CEO, Vogel Alcove and John C. Wander, chair, Board of Directors, have announced the recipients of the Ambassadors of Hope Awards, which will be awarded Oct. 7 at Design & Dine.

The Ambassadors of Hope Awards were created to honor the individuals and organizations that support Vogel Alcove’s mission to help children recover from the traumatic effects of homelessness. They include awards named for Vogel Alcove’s founders Thelma Vogel and Doris Budner.

Presented by Tower Club Dallas, Design & Dine combines the worlds of art and design, music, food, and philanthropy for one epic evening.

Open to the public by advance reservation, this fun and entertaining event begins with a VIP reception where the awards will be presented to the honorees.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will enjoy an incredible evening of delicious food stations with two complimentary drink tickets, awe-inspiring live artist performances and entertainment by the World Piano Man, Martyn Lucas.

There will also be a raffle/silent auction with exclusive prizes and a wine pull station.

The awards are presented during an invitation-only VIP Reception beginning at 5:30 p.m.

General admission begins at 6:30 p.m.

The award recipients are:
  • Willie Baronet of WeAreAllHomeless.org is the Doris Budner Honoree for leadership in advancing the Vogel Alcove mission.
  • Oliver Wyman is the Thelma Vogel Honoree for vision and collaborative efforts in advancing services to homeless children and families.
  • Houlihan Lokey is the Corporate Champion Honoree.
  • Fox 4 – KDFW is the Media Partner Honoree.
  • Joyce Morrison is the Volunteer Award Honoree.
  • 2019 Summer Interns are the Kids Helping Kids Honorees.
  • Rick Lacher is the Board Excellence Honoree.
  • Community Beer Company is the Community Partner Honoree.

Tickets are $125 for general admission.

