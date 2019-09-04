Fawcett Paces Lady Scots in Denton

Highland Park finished sixth among 29 teams in the elite varsity girls division in the Marcus Invitational meet on Saturday at North Lakes Park in Denton.

Cameron Fawcett led the Lady Scots by placing 13th individually in a time of 18 minutes, 16 seconds. Alli Grace Ott and Sophia Oliai each were in the top 40.

In the boys race, HP came in 28th as a team, with freshman Hunter Hegi as the top individual finisher.

Next up, the Lady Scots will compete in the Boyd Invitational on Saturday at Myers Park in McKinney, on the same course as next month’s District 11-5A meet. The boys will head to the Carroll Invitational in Southlake.