Lauren McMahon and Highland Park swept Plano on Tuesday for their third straight nondistrict victory. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Tops Plano for Third Straight Sweep

As the start of District 11-5A play approaches, Highland Park is starting to find more consistency in its play and its schedule.

The Lady Scots have swept all three of their nondistrict opponents since completing the pre-district tournament portion of their schedule. On Tuesday, HP topped Plano, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19. That victory came on the heels of Friday’s triumph over Bishop Lynch.

The Lady Scots will travel to Wylie East on Friday before wrapping up nondistrict play on Sept. 10 against Rockwall-Heath.

