Wednesday, September 4, 2019

ReuNight for The Family Place Announces 2019 Event Details

Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, has revealed details for its 7th annual fundraiser, ReuNight, which will be held Nov. 6.

Every year, ReuNight takes place in a buzzworthy, unique location, and this year is no exception. The Family Place will hold this year’s event on the recently opened lawn of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, making it the first nonprofit to hold an event at the space.

The annual dinner party and fundraiser attracts supporters who are respected leaders and philanthropists in North Texas.

This year’s co-chairs for ReuNight are Melinda Bell, Catherine Cox, and Natalie Lorio. The three will be joined by honorary chairs The Hallam Family and Ben E. Keith.

“We are looking forward to “Reu-Nighting” with old friends and new at the renovated Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek,” said Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place. “We are so grateful for our Co-Chairs and Honorary Chairs, who are planning a fabulous fundraiser for The Family Place.”  

The tented party will celebrate the iconic Texas hotel and will showcase the innovative cuisine of Executive Chef Sebastian Archambault.

Guests will enjoy an elegant seated dinner with wine pairings, music, live auction, and dancing under the stars.

To register for the event or learn more about the nonprofit’s mission, click here.

If you would like to be a sponsor of ReuNight, click here or contact [email protected] or 214.443.7770.

 

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes

