Gallery: Homecoming Week at Ability Connection

Homecoming Week was at Ability Connection on Aug. 23, where individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities dressed in their very best black and white attire and sparkled as they donned tiaras and medals that were given to them that evening.

Highlights of Homecoming Week included Marvel Universe Monday, where they dressed as their favorite Marvel superhero/villain, Wacky Sock Wednesday, as well as Favorite College Day Friday. Ability Connection members also enjoyed mini makeovers by Artistik Edge Hair Studio.

The dance floor was packed as they danced to the tunes of one of Ability Connection’s members, Dottie “DJ Dotster” Haines.

(Jim Rogers Photography)

About Ability Connection

The mission of Ability Connection is to enrich the lives of children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities through comprehensive, life-changing care, training and supports. Headquartered in Dallas, the nonprofit also has offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Waco and Wichita Falls, as well as a new training facility in Southlake and group homes in Dallas, Garland, Richardson and throughout the rest of the state.