Crime Reports Sept. 2 – 8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAD BREATH, BREAK WINDOW

At 3:06 p.m. Sept. 4, a burglar shattered the window of a white 2015 Cadillac CTS at Highland Park Village and grabbed a bag containing a toothbrush and toothpaste. Security video showed the burglar leaving in blue 2019 Kia Sportage.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Wednesday

Reported at 10:52 a.m.: A woman who moved from the 4500 block of Westway Avenue to Dallas last month said $12,750 in items didn’t make it to the new home: two white gold ring with diamonds, a gold cross necklace, two pairs of earrings, a box of makeup, a wireless hotspot, and an Apple laptop. The items were supposedly packed between Aug. 23 and 25 by her movers, but haven’t been found in any of the unpacked boxes.

6 Friday

At 11:23 a.m., a woman who lives on Stonegate Drive in Dallas reported to Highland Park authorities that 14 withdrawals of $261.54 had been fraudulently made on her checking account since March, bringing the total to $3,661.56.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Reported at 12:31 p.m.: The driver’s side mirror of a black 2008 GMC Yukon, parked in the 2700 block of Hanover Street, was struck by an unknown vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

3 Tuesday

An expensive dinner: While its driver ate at R&D Kitchen in Preston Center, a black 2017 GMC Denali was stolen from the parking lot between 6 and 7:20 p.m.

7 Saturday

Reported at 8:57 a.m.: On Aug. 29, a package containing $900 worth of clothing was stolen from the front porch of a home in the 4200 block of Greenbriar Drive.

Stolen at 3:59 p.m. from the Tom Thumb parking lot on Villanova Drive: A gray 2010 Chevy Malibu.

Between 7:30 and 9 p.m., burglars damaged the door panel and broke glass on a black 2018 Lexus LX570 in the parking lot of Preston Center. Stolen: Car parts worth $750, an Apple MacBook Pro, and a $500 briefcase.

8 Sunday

The drivers’ side door of a blue 2008 Lexus was forced open in the parking lot of Hillstone in Preston Center, and a $1,200 purse was stolen from inside between 9 and 10 p.m.