Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Park Cities People

Crime 

Crime Reports Sept. 2 – 8

Timothy Glaze 0 Comments , , ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BAD BREATH, BREAK WINDOW

At 3:06 p.m. Sept. 4, a burglar shattered the window of a white 2015 Cadillac CTS at Highland Park Village and grabbed a bag containing a toothbrush and toothpaste. Security video showed the burglar leaving in blue 2019 Kia Sportage.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Wednesday

Reported at 10:52 a.m.: A woman who moved from the 4500 block of Westway Avenue to Dallas last month said $12,750 in items didn’t make it to the new home: two white gold ring with diamonds, a gold cross necklace, two pairs of earrings, a box of makeup, a wireless hotspot, and an Apple laptop. The items were supposedly packed between Aug. 23 and 25 by her movers, but haven’t been found in any of the unpacked boxes.

6 Friday

At 11:23 a.m., a woman who lives on Stonegate Drive in Dallas reported to Highland Park authorities that 14 withdrawals of $261.54 had been fraudulently made on her checking account since March, bringing the total to $3,661.56.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Reported at 12:31 p.m.: The driver’s side mirror of a black 2008 GMC Yukon, parked in the 2700 block of Hanover Street, was struck by an unknown vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

3 Tuesday

An expensive dinner: While its driver ate at R&D Kitchen in Preston Center, a black 2017 GMC Denali was stolen from the parking lot between 6 and 7:20 p.m.

7 Saturday

Reported at 8:57 a.m.: On Aug. 29, a package containing $900 worth of clothing was stolen from the front porch of a home in the 4200 block of Greenbriar Drive.

Stolen at 3:59 p.m. from the Tom Thumb parking lot on Villanova Drive: A gray 2010 Chevy Malibu.

Between 7:30 and 9 p.m., burglars damaged the door panel and broke glass on a black 2018 Lexus LX570 in the parking lot of Preston Center. Stolen: Car parts worth $750, an Apple MacBook Pro, and a $500 briefcase.

8 Sunday

The drivers’ side door of a blue 2008 Lexus was forced open in the parking lot of Hillstone in Preston Center, and a $1,200 purse was stolen from inside between 9 and 10 p.m.

Timothy Glaze

A journalism graduate of the University of North Texas, Tim has called Dallas home his entire life. He has covered news, schools, sports, and politics in Lake Dallas, Denton, Plano, Allen, Little Elm, and Dallas since 2009 for several publications - The Lake Cities Sun, The Plano Star Courier, the Denton Record Chronicle, and now, People Newspapers. He lives in Denton County with his wife and three dogs.

