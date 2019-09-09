Monday, September 9, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Arts Life 

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Announces New Season

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments , , , ,

The world-renowned Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will kick off its 48th season this October with the first performance of the Meyerson series.

The Oct. 20 concert will highlight the historically renowned ‘dance’ repertoire will feature works by Copland, Tchaikovsky, Corigliano, and Stravinsky.

Now in his 39th season as the music director of GDYO, Maestro Richard Giangiulio will lead the 110-member symphony orchestra comprised of the top young talent from across Dallas and North Texas.

Also at the season opener, GDYO will welcome back alumni representing five decades of the youth orchestra for an exclusive reception celebrating its musicians, both past and present.

Other events from the 2019-2020 season include:

  • A performance of the beloved “Holiday Magic” concert Dec. 18 at the Meyerson.
  • A rousing concert of symphonic masterworks at The Meyerson on March 8, which will feature the winner of the GDYO Student Conducting Competition, as well as GDYO’s Concerto Competition winners.
  • A season finale on May 17. President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will narrate the GDYO performance of Copland’s Lincoln Portrait and orchestral masterworks by Suppe and Holst promise a monumental finale for the organization’s 48th season.

Season tickets range from $45 to $120 and single tickets from $5 to $40 and can be purchased online or by calling 214-528-7747.

 

 

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Broadway Revival ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Coming to Dallas

Bianca R. Montes 0

5 Places to Get a Margarita this Saturday

Bianca R. Montes 0

Crime Reports July 22 – 28

Timothy Glaze 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *