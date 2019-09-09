Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Announces New Season

The world-renowned Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will kick off its 48th season this October with the first performance of the Meyerson series.

The Oct. 20 concert will highlight the historically renowned ‘dance’ repertoire will feature works by Copland, Tchaikovsky, Corigliano, and Stravinsky.

Now in his 39th season as the music director of GDYO, Maestro Richard Giangiulio will lead the 110-member symphony orchestra comprised of the top young talent from across Dallas and North Texas.

Also at the season opener, GDYO will welcome back alumni representing five decades of the youth orchestra for an exclusive reception celebrating its musicians, both past and present.

Other events from the 2019-2020 season include:

A performance of the beloved “Holiday Magic” concert Dec. 18 at the Meyerson.

A rousing concert of symphonic masterworks at The Meyerson on March 8, which will feature the winner of the GDYO Student Conducting Competition, as well as GDYO’s Concerto Competition winners.

A season finale on May 17. President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will narrate the GDYO performance of Copland’s Lincoln Portrait and orchestral masterworks by Suppe and Holst promise a monumental finale for the organization’s 48th season.

Season tickets range from $45 to $120 and single tickets from $5 to $40 and can be purchased online or by calling 214-528-7747.