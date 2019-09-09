Orchestra of New Spain’s First Concert of New Season is La Convivencia III

The Orchestra of New Spain (ONS) new season’s first concert will transport patrons this September to Medieval Spain with its La Convivencia III – Music & Poetry of Medieval Spain’s Christians, Muslims & Sephardi.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Zion Lutheran Church, 6121 E. Lovers Lane, with a Mint Tea Reception.

Tickets are $25 ($10 o students with ID) and available online (click here) or by calling 214-750-1492.

Featuring Arabic, Sephardic, and Christian music played by Jamal Mohamed Ensemble, Michelle Alany, and ONS soloists. The title Convivencia refers to the ‘coexistence’ of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities in medieval Spain and by extension, the artistic and cultural interaction and interchange nurtured within their communities.

The concerts will showcase repertory that lives on today as the musicians will demonstrate.

A native of Lebanon, Jamal Mohomed’s international career has included work in dance, theater, and film, as well as collaborating with well-known artists like Sting and Mark O’Connor.

Known for his virtuosity on the Doumbek drum, Mohomen has incorporated innovative jazz and Latin styles with this ancient instrument. He is currently on the faculty at the Meadows School of the Arts, SMU where he teaches percussion and directs the “Meadows World Music Ensemble.”

Michelle Alany is a passionate violinist and vocalist, who has delighted and wowed audiences worldwide.

Specializing in a global acoustic sound that features lush strings and vocals, Alany delivers soulful interpretations of traditional and original Sephardic (Judeo-Spanish), Balkan, and Israeli songs.

Drawing from her foundation as a classical musician, she began performing Balkan folk dance music and Klezmer while studying jazz and composition at Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz.

“For a period of almost four centuries, when Medieval Spain was ruled by the Moors, the believers in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam lived together in relative peace and harmony,” said ONS artistic director Grover Wilkins. “This cohabitation was marked by rich intercultural influences that are seen clearly throughout Al-Andalus today.

“Jamal and Michelle along with ONS soloists, who will present selections from the Cantigas of Santa Maria with gambas, vielle, and percussion, will beautifully lay bare the compatibility of the three cultures with the music that they will play individually and collectively.”