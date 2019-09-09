Ticket Sales To Open for Musicals “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Color Purple”

Monday, September 9, 2019

Tickets of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history, Dear Evan Hansen, and one of the greatest revivals ever, The Color Purple, will both go on sale later this month.

Presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America, Dear Evan Hansen, will make its Dallas run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 8 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 20.

Tickets can be purchased online (click here) or by phone at 800-982-2787.

The Color Purple, which is part of AT&T Pac’s Broadway Series, will play at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House from Jan. 7 through 12.

Tickets for the Broadway revival will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

Tickets can be purchased online (click here), by phone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the Winspear box office, 2403 Flora St.

