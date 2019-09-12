Thursday, September 12, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Society 

GALLERY: “First Sip” of Special Edition Cabernet

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , ,

Charlotte Jones , Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer – along with Joseph Carr (Founder of Josh Cellars), and Peter Deutsch (CEO of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits) – welcomed guests to the Cowboys Club at The Star in Frisco, for an exclusive “First Sip” of their Special Edition Cabernet Sauvignon on Sept. 7.

Jones worked with Josh Cellars founder Joseph Carr, and Josh Cellars’ winemaker Wayne Donaldson to blend the new Special Edition Cabernet Sauvignon with deep, yet finely balanced notes of dark blueberry and roasted coffee. The new wine is currently available in AT&T Stadium and in other locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

(Photos by Jim Rogers Photography)

You May Also Like

Ninth Annual Symphony of Chefs

Staff Report 0

GALLERY: Children’s Cancer Fund Patron Party

Staff Report 0

Cowboys Converge Upon HPHS For Practice

Rick Lopez 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *