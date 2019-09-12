GALLERY: “First Sip” of Special Edition Cabernet

Charlotte Jones , Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer – along with Joseph Carr (Founder of Josh Cellars), and Peter Deutsch (CEO of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits) – welcomed guests to the Cowboys Club at The Star in Frisco, for an exclusive “First Sip” of their Special Edition Cabernet Sauvignon on Sept. 7.

Jones worked with Josh Cellars founder Joseph Carr, and Josh Cellars’ winemaker Wayne Donaldson to blend the new Special Edition Cabernet Sauvignon with deep, yet finely balanced notes of dark blueberry and roasted coffee. The new wine is currently available in AT&T Stadium and in other locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

(Photos by Jim Rogers Photography)