HP Runners Place Second in McKinney

Cameron Fawcett won the individual title while leading Highland Park to a runner-up team finish on Saturday at the Boyd Invitational cross country meet at Myers Park in McKinney.

HP placed just behind the host school in the team standings despite having the top two runners in the Class 6A division, including Fawcett (19 minutes, 2 seconds), and Alli Grace Ott (19:41).

Charlotte Hudson and Ella Madden also posted top-10 results for the Lady Scots on the same course that will host the District 11-5A meet in October.

Next up, HP will race at the Coppell Invitational on Sept. 14, followed by a return to McKinney for the Lovejoy Fall Festival the following week.