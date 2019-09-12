Scots to Face Lone Star in Home Opener

Highland Park’s matchup against Frisco Lone Star last year turned out just like every other game — the Scots won. But in almost every other way, it was an outlier.

HP’s high-powered offense was limited to 10 points, including a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Maybe none of that matters when the Class 5A powerhouses reconvene in HP’s home opener on Friday at Highlander Stadium. But whether the offenses or the defenses shine, it should provide both squads with a beneficial nondistrict test.

Plus, the game provides an opportunity for longtime Scots head coach Randy Allen to move into sole possession of third place on the state’s all-time wins list. A week ago, he tied one of his mentors, Brownwood legend Gordon Wood, at 394 victories.

Allen’s team will put its 33-game winning streak on the line behind quarterback Chandler Morris, whose excellent start to his senior campaign includes 687 passing yards and six touchdowns through two games. He’s also rushed for a team-high 229 yards and seven scores.

Ben Smith and Case Savage have emerged as his two top targets, although the Scots showcased an impressive ground attack with six rushing touchdowns during last week’s 52-25 thumping of Mesquite Horn.

HP’s defense has shown some inexperience, allowing 84 points in its two victories with a minus-1 turnover ratio. In fairness, the Scots have faced a pair of high-powered 6A offenses.

Lone Star has outscored its first two opponents by a combined margin of 130-3, including a 75-0 drubbing of Denton last week. Needless to say, this will be a significant step up in competition for the Rangers (2-0), who finished 10-3 last year and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.

Sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel has thrown for 821 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions after taking over for expected starter Chandler Galban, a Tomball Memorial transfer and Nevada commit who had groin surgery just prior to the season.

Meanwhile, Stanford commit Marvin Mims is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the area. He surpassed 200 receiving yards in the first half a week ago, and has five touchdowns so far this season.